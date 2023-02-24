Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,676 Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) by 206.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HTGC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 50.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 19,566 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 10.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 4,961 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 11.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the first quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the first quarter valued at about $184,000. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hercules Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Hercules Capital stock opened at $15.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.91. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $19.09.

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $100.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.90%. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 189.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on HTGC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Hercules Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Hercules Capital from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on Hercules Capital to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

