Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 6,800 Shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 4,251 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 481,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,910,000 after buying an additional 5,349 shares during the period. 43.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

Ashford Hospitality Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE AHT opened at $5.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.09. The company has a market cap of $188.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.25. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $12.09.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.