Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) by 211.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,340 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CTO Realty Growth were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 462,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,676,000 after purchasing an additional 48,830 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 349,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,554,000 after purchasing an additional 234,729 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 199.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 348,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 232,254 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 285,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,937,000 after purchasing an additional 7,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 196.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 234,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 155,821 shares in the last quarter. 47.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered CTO Realty Growth from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. BTIG Research reduced their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. B. Riley reduced their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jonestrading reduced their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CTO Realty Growth has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

CTO Realty Growth Stock Performance

CTO Realty Growth Announces Dividend

Shares of CTO opened at $18.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.58. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.18 and a 52-week high of $23.07. The firm has a market cap of $431.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.94 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is 844.44%.

About CTO Realty Growth

(Get Rating)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

Further Reading

