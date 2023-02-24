Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 21.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 34.2% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 12.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 13.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 4,383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

NYSE BHR opened at $5.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $340.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 509.00 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.61. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $6.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,000.00%.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

(Get Rating)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.