Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 640 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of THO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in THOR Industries by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 20.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 39.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 8,241 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of THOR Industries in the first quarter valued at about $1,068,000. 98.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on THO shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on THOR Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of THOR Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of THOR Industries to $87.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.75.

THOR Industries Price Performance

Shares of THO stock opened at $92.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.78. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.26 and a 1-year high of $105.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 6.67%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.58%.

About THOR Industries

(Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.