Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) by 129.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Compass Diversified during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Compass Diversified during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. CWS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Compass Diversified stock opened at $21.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Compass Diversified has a 52-week low of $16.32 and a 52-week high of $25.94. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,087.50 and a beta of 1.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 18th. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

