Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 227,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 793,450.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 15,869 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Price Performance

Shares of DHC opened at $0.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $198.09 million, a P/E ratio of 0.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average of $1.06. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $3.28.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.29%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

