Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 3,000 Shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in City Office REIT were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIO. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in City Office REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in City Office REIT by 736.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,739 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 25.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 223.4% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Shares of NYSE:CIO opened at $8.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $348.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.62. City Office REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $18.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.12%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.77%.

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

