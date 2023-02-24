Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 5,581 Shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 128.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,942 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,581 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 229,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 7,314 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 228,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 10,976 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 22,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 49,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 4,759 shares during the period. 42.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owl Rock Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

Owl Rock Capital Price Performance

About Owl Rock Capital

Shares of NYSE:ORCC opened at $13.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.63 and its 200 day moving average is $12.45. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $15.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

(Get Rating)

Owl Rock Capital Corp non traded business development company seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.