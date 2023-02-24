Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,941 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 50.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 15,758 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 68.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 11,982 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 517,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,757,000 after buying an additional 11,711 shares during the period. 40.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Stock Up 0.6 %

AGNC Investment stock opened at $11.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $13.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.43.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 80.24% and a positive return on equity of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 89.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a feb 23 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 12.7%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is -56.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AGNC Investment

In related news, EVP Kenneth L. Pollack sold 10,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $123,719.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,634 shares in the company, valued at $2,592,709.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment to $8.50 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Argus cut AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Maxim Group upped their target price on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

