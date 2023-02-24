Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,108 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 219.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,186,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,226,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312,430 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,833.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,189,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,035 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,769,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,040,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,019,000 after acquiring an additional 509,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $9,855,000.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ANGL stock opened at $27.43 on Friday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $30.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.31.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.124 per share. This is a positive change from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%.

