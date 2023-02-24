Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PNW. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 223.5% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 284.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 50.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNW has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Siebert Williams Shank raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, CEO Barbara D. Lockwood sold 689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $53,659.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PNW opened at $73.38 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $59.03 and a 12 month high of $80.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.34.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.865 per share. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 73.31%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

