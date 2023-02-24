Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) by 170.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $354,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 55,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 10,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,420,000. 18.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Main Street Capital in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Main Street Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

Main Street Capital Stock Up 1.0 %

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

NYSE MAIN opened at $40.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.33. Main Street Capital Co. has a one year low of $31.66 and a one year high of $45.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.30.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is an increase from Main Street Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.64%.

Main Street Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

Featured Stories

