Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in United States Oil Fund were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in United States Oil Fund by 379.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 17,131 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in United States Oil Fund by 235.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,686,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,846 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 295.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 116,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,610,000 after acquiring an additional 87,075 shares during the last quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United States Oil Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $340,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 116,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter.

Get United States Oil Fund alerts:

United States Oil Fund Stock Performance

Shares of United States Oil Fund stock opened at $66.38 on Friday. United States Oil Fund LP has a twelve month low of $61.81 and a twelve month high of $92.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.90.

United States Oil Fund Profile

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Oil Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.