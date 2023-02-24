Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $123,000 Stock Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,410 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 11,267 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 453.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $49.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.79 and a 200-day moving average of $52.20. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $45.21 and a 1-year high of $71.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.16.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $988.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.05 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 18.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 28th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

Insider Activity at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In related news, CEO Harris H. Simmons acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.44 per share, with a total value of $151,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,245,034 shares in the company, valued at $62,799,514.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $45,575.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,692.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harris H. Simmons purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.44 per share, with a total value of $151,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,245,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,799,514.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,812 shares of company stock valued at $739,033 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.03.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

(Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

