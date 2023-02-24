Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $138,000 Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 330.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Lamb Weston

In other news, VP Gregory W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total value of $97,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,376.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lamb Weston news, CFO Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 6,500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $639,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,487 shares in the company, valued at $2,507,920.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total value of $97,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at $622,376.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,514 shares of company stock worth $4,100,600 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lamb Weston Stock Down 1.0 %

LW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lamb Weston from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.80.

NYSE LW opened at $100.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.79 and a 200-day moving average of $87.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.53. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.71 and a 52 week high of $102.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.54. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 107.83% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.36%.

Lamb Weston Profile

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

See Also

