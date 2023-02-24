Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $142,000 Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines during the second quarter worth $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in United Airlines during the third quarter worth $27,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines during the second quarter worth $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at United Airlines

In other United Airlines news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $1,014,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,945.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director James A. C. Kennedy purchased 2,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.72 per share, for a total transaction of $79,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,193.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $1,014,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,652 shares in the company, valued at $996,945.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Price Performance

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $50.58 on Friday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.54 and a 52 week high of $53.26. The firm has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.00.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.39. United Airlines had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.60) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on UAL shares. Argus upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.69.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with United Airlines, Inc as its principal, wholly-owned subsidiary. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The firm, through United and its regional carriers, operates across six continents, with hubs at Newark Liberty International Airport (Newark), Chicago O’Hare International Airport (Chicago O’Hare), Denver International Airport (Denver), George Bush Intercontinental Airport (Houston Bush), Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), A.B.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.