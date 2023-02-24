Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $167,000 Stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,020 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Flex were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLEX. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Flex by 2.7% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 422,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,039,000 after acquiring an additional 11,250 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Flex by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Flex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Flex by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 434,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Flex by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 111,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flex alerts:

Insider Activity at Flex

In other Flex news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $433,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,136,122.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Flex news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 12,376 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $264,722.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,376,535.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 20,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $433,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,122.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Flex Stock Up 0.7 %

Several research analysts have recently commented on FLEX shares. StockNews.com downgraded Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Flex from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Shares of Flex stock opened at $23.39 on Friday. Flex Ltd. has a one year low of $13.63 and a one year high of $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.15 and its 200 day moving average is $20.40. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.47.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Flex Profile

(Get Rating)

Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.