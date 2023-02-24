Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $176,000 Position in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in 360 DigiTech were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TT International Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 9,911,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,473,000 after buying an additional 101,813 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,975,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,579,000 after purchasing an additional 126,007 shares during the period. Yunqi Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd now owns 4,147,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,169,000 after purchasing an additional 193,141 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,116,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,355,000 after purchasing an additional 299,331 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,812,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,894,000 after purchasing an additional 57,793 shares during the period. 55.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QFIN opened at $21.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.67 and its 200-day moving average is $16.76. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $25.49.

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platforms. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

