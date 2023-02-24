Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $34,000 Stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 123.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 30.8% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $14.50 target price on Golub Capital BDC in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of GBDC opened at $13.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.53 and its 200-day moving average is $13.42. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.94 and a 12 month high of $15.86.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $136.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.53 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 26.46%. The company’s revenue was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 194.12%.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. They also offer events presentations, financial reporting, stock information, tax information, and analyst coverage services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.