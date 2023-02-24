Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $390,000 Stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 2,732.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Five Below during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Five Below by 2,876.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Five Below by 51.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Five Below from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Five Below from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Five Below from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Five Below from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.13.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $206.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.44. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $212.56. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.14.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $645.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.16 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 7.81%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Five Below news, Director Kathleen S. Barclay sold 3,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.10, for a total transaction of $620,984.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,646,292.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Five Below news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,750 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $718,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,541.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen S. Barclay sold 3,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.10, for a total value of $620,984.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,646,292.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,325 shares of company stock worth $6,919,010 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

