Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $43,000 Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,400 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 65.3% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Cardiff Park Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1,648.4% in the third quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF stock opened at $43.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.42. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $36.47 and a 12-month high of $55.37.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

