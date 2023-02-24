Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $52,000 Position in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) by 150.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,010 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in Prospect Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Prospect Capital during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Prospect Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prospect Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 7.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on PSEC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Prospect Capital from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet raised Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Shares of PSEC stock opened at $7.52 on Friday. Prospect Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $8.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day moving average of $7.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.24 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.57%. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is presently 423.53%.

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It is also involved in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

