Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UNM. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Unum Group by 74.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Unum Group by 229.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Unum Group by 43.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Unum Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on UNM shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.63.

Unum Group Stock Up 4.4 %

UNM stock opened at $43.91 on Friday. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $46.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.97.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). Unum Group had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 1st that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.28%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment consists of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

