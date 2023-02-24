Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $141,000 in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCR. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR opened at $248.38 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $213.73 and a 1 year high of $317.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $238.43 and a 200 day moving average of $244.89.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

