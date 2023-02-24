Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IFRA. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 366.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 137,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 108,138 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 847.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 128,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,382,000 after buying an additional 115,128 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $282,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $817,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000.

Shares of BATS:IFRA opened at $38.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.69.

