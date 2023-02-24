Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Light & Wonder during the third quarter valued at $484,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Light & Wonder in the third quarter worth $497,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the third quarter worth $36,839,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the third quarter valued at $1,390,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Light & Wonder Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LNW opened at $61.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.80. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.10 and a 12-month high of $68.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.28 and a 200 day moving average of $56.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Light & Wonder Company Profile

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Light & Wonder to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Light & Wonder from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Light & Wonder from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Light & Wonder, Inc engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

