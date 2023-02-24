Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,680 Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZLAB. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 138.4% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 45,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 26,250 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Zai Lab by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,587,000 after purchasing an additional 231,759 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Zai Lab by 11.7% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Zai Lab during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in Zai Lab by 1.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 35,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZLAB shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $199.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Shares of ZLAB stock opened at $36.48 on Friday. Zai Lab Limited has a 12 month low of $20.98 and a 12 month high of $56.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.62.

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the developing and commercializing therapies that address medical conditions with unmet needs in oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its products include Zejula, Optune, Qinlock, and Nuzyra. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

