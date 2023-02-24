Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 220 Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in PNM Resources by 44.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 191,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,767,000 after acquiring an additional 78,545 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,471,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,304,000 after purchasing an additional 20,468 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in PNM Resources by 697.7% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 984,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,034,000 after acquiring an additional 861,328 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in PNM Resources by 1,081.5% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PNM shares. Mizuho downgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $50.30 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PNM Resources to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Shares of PNM stock opened at $49.25 on Friday. PNM Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.43 and a fifty-two week high of $49.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.368 dividend. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.56%.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

