Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 2,248 Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) by 4,087.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 360.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 44.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 321.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 42.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Hamilton Lane during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Price Performance

HLNE stock opened at $78.14 on Friday. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 52 week low of $55.81 and a 52 week high of $81.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 1.08.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $127.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.66 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 37.41%. Hamilton Lane’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLNE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.20.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts, specialized funds, advisory services, distribution management, and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

