Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 2,609 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 46.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FSK. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 17.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 386,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after purchasing an additional 55,967 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter valued at $493,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 6.7% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 273,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 17,141 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 17.8% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the third quarter valued at $40,000. 41.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FSK opened at $19.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.40. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $23.44.

FSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

