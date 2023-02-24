Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 204,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 44,829 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 11.4% in the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 11,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the second quarter valued at about $616,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 110,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 14.8% during the third quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 15,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 43.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STWD. Credit Suisse Group cut Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.58.

Shares of NYSE:STWD opened at $19.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.55. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $17.69 and a one year high of $24.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.74%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 73.56%.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

