Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 5.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 591,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,587,000 after purchasing an additional 29,815 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 27.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 555,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,448,000 after acquiring an additional 118,120 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 50.0% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 10.9% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 181,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 17,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 10.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 16,344 shares during the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PINE. Jonestrading upped their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I increased their price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Alpine Income Property Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Alpine Income Property Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE:PINE opened at $18.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $264.61 million, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.50. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.41 and a 52 week high of $20.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 50.69%.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.