Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 79,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 5,029 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 32,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $39.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.41. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $32.25 and a 12 month high of $42.47.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

