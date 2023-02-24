Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,160,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549,673 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,085,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,242,000 after buying an additional 882,556 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,242,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875,079 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 8.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,336,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 13.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,713,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,019,000 after purchasing an additional 677,268 shares during the period. 57.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $16.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.88. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $23.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

NCLH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.04.

(Get Rating)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.