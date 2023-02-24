Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,893,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 76,879.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 60,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 60,735 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 84,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 97,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,970,000 after buying an additional 15,398 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $88.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.49. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $75.66 and a 1-year high of $113.13.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

