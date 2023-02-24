Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 12,800 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,800 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 42.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,577,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,340 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 92.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,951,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,201 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 142.2% in the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,631,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,743 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,965,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,726 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 68.9% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,080,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,194,000 after purchasing an additional 848,996 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of GDX opened at $27.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.29. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $21.52 and a 52-week high of $41.60.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

