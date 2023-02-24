Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 1,550 Shares of INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in INDUS Realty Trust were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INDT. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in INDUS Realty Trust by 1,066.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in INDUS Realty Trust by 150.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 813.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut INDUS Realty Trust from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities cut shares of INDUS Realty Trust from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday.

INDUS Realty Trust Price Performance

INDUS Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock opened at $66.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.88 million, a P/E ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 0.84. INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $48.33 and a one year high of $78.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from INDUS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. INDUS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.64%.

About INDUS Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in the developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

