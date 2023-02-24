Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 188 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Comerica by 9.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Comerica by 22.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after buying an additional 6,590 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Comerica by 6.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Comerica by 8.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Comerica by 119.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $70.01 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $62.83 and a 1 year high of $97.52. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.99 and its 200 day moving average is $72.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.02. Comerica had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMA. Piper Sandler downgraded Comerica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on Comerica from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.36 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Comerica from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Comerica from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comerica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.33.

Insider Activity at Comerica

In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total transaction of $237,343.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,587. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Further Reading

