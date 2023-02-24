Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 1,953 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,953 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWY. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock opened at $130.40 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.66 and a fifty-two week high of $163.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.30.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

