Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 2,922 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,922 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSG. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,993,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,555,000 after acquiring an additional 101,085 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,511,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,898,000 after buying an additional 239,528 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,493,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,970,000 after buying an additional 279,243 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $155,638,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,447,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,085,000 after buying an additional 77,709 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IUSG opened at $85.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.87. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $76.95 and a twelve month high of $108.72.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.219 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

