Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 292,551 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,530 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 292,551 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Foot Locker by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Foot Locker by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Price Performance

Shares of FL stock opened at $42.79 on Friday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.66.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.45%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FL shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Foot Locker from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Foot Locker from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Foot Locker from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.78.

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $147,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,514.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Foot Locker news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $94,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,807.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $147,035.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,514.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

