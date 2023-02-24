Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 390 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,564 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 20.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,011 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after buying an additional 12,222 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 2.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,323 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,357 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 34.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 435,569 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $16,189,000 after buying an additional 111,610 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 955.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $43.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.06 and a 200-day moving average of $36.70. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.87. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.39 and a 52-week high of $47.48.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 12.69%. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Insider Activity at Tapestry

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total value of $60,954.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,118.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TPR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Tapestry from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Tapestry from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Tapestry from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Tapestry from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.18.

About Tapestry

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

