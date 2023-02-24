Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 47,200 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,200 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,902,000 after acquiring an additional 14,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBB stock opened at $93.38 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $105.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.63 and its 200-day moving average is $94.01.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.243 per share. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

