Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 56,000 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 73.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,000 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter valued at $80,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter valued at $90,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 192.2% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 12,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 8,226 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter valued at $1,154,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 912.4% during the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 370,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 333,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 11,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $180,411.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,591.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $13.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $32.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.56.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $792.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.30 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 89.95% and a negative return on equity of 204.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

PTON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen cut Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. BNP Paribas cut Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.34.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

