Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 71,280 Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 71,280 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Avangrid by 1.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 32,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Avangrid by 94.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 16,036 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Avangrid in the third quarter valued at about $281,000. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Avangrid by 22.0% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Avangrid by 22.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.96% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of AGR opened at $40.86 on Friday. Avangrid, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.64 and a twelve month high of $51.71. The company has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.72.

Avangrid Dividend Announcement

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 4.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 77.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on AGR. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Avangrid from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Avangrid from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Avangrid from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Avangrid Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

