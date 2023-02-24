Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 8,373 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,373 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWF opened at $232.03 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $202.05 and a 1 year high of $285.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.87.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

