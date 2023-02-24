Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 98.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,055 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DAR. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,943,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 431.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 829,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,637,000 after acquiring an additional 673,711 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 419.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 727,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,509,000 after acquiring an additional 587,470 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 6,680.1% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 585,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,907,000 after acquiring an additional 576,689 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,874,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,893,000 after acquiring an additional 432,025 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DAR shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James cut their target price on Darling Ingredients from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.82.

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $67.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.16. The company has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.25. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.59.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

