Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $2.08 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Nordson in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.08 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Nordson’s current full-year earnings is $9.35 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Nordson’s FY2023 earnings at $9.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.90 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NDSN. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Nordson from $259.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.20.

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $222.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $238.63 and a 200-day moving average of $231.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.91. Nordson has a 52-week low of $194.89 and a 52-week high of $251.26.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $610.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.87 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 19.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

In other Nordson news, CFO Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.43, for a total value of $517,503.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,295.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Nordson news, CFO Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.43, for a total value of $517,503.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,295.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $397,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,487 shares in the company, valued at $6,224,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,403 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,941 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

