Northland Capmk Comments on Generac Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk decreased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Generac in a report released on Tuesday, February 21st. Northland Capmk analyst D. Schafer now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.78. The consensus estimate for Generac’s current full-year earnings is $6.69 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Generac’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.74 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.91 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GNRC. Guggenheim lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.95.

GNRC stock opened at $121.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.90 and a 200-day moving average of $144.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Generac has a 12 month low of $86.29 and a 12 month high of $329.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Generac had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Generac in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Generac by 552.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Generac during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert D. Dixon purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.27 per share, with a total value of $194,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,216.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

